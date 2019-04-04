As NATO marks 70 years, Jens Stoltenberg discusses main challenges facing alliance

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was established on this day, April
4, 70 years ago. In connection with the anniversary, Czech Radio European
analyst Filip Nerad spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in
Brussels.
Czechs are looking back at 20 years in NATO. Their country joined the
Alliance together with Hungary and Poland on March 12, 1999.…
At a ceremony marking the Czech Republic’s entry to NATO twenty years
ago, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček handed out medals…
The Czech Republic is looking back at twenty years of NATO membership, the security guarantees it provides and the challenges it presents…
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Joseph Balaz: From fleeing communist Czechoslovakia as a student to working for global celebrities in New York
Marci Shore: In Slavic languages, life happens to you
Robert Tomanek: Sokol Museum and Library will “tell the story” of Czech organisation in US
Czechs start moringa superfood business in Ethiopia
Acclaimed Czech-born author and essayist Milan Kundera, still an enigma at 90
Marci Shore: In Slavic languages, life happens to you
Five hundred new e-bikes to appear in Prague next week
Old Czech New York – a guided tour