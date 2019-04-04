As NATO marks 70 years, Jens Stoltenberg discusses main challenges facing alliance

Ian Willoughby
04-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was established on this day, April 4, 70 years ago. In connection with the anniversary, Czech Radio European analyst Filip Nerad spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Related articles
Czech soldiers in Afghanistan, photo: archive of Czech Army

20 Years of Czechia in NATO: Key Moments

Czechs are looking back at 20 years in NATO. Their country joined the Alliance together with Hungary and Poland on March 12, 1999.…
Photo: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

Foreign minister hands out medals of merit to those who assisted Czech entry to NATO

At a ceremony marking the Czech Republic’s entry to NATO twenty years ago, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček handed out medals…
General Petr Pavel, photo: Ondřej Tomšů

General Petr Pavel: When we need to reach a decision quickly NATO members are ready

The Czech Republic is looking back at twenty years of NATO membership, the security guarantees it provides and the challenges it presents…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards