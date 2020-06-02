Anna Náprstková

Businesswoman, philanthropist and patron, who managed the family brewery and distillery. She supported the many diverse activities of her son Vojta Náprstek, Czech patriot, patron and advocate for the advancement and emancipation of women, including the founding of the American Ladies Club, which became the center of the contemporary emancipation movement, and the founding of the Czech Industrial Museum, which continues to be operate in the U Halánků building on Prague's Bethlehem Square to this day.
The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.
Czech government reopens borders sooner than planned, special regime with Slovakia
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
Prague City Tourism shifts the focus to domestic tourists
“We wanted to do something beautiful” - How the US cavalry saved some of world’s most treasured horses in wartime Czechoslovakia
“Having 10 percent of guests does not even cover running costs” – Czech hotels face year of low demand