Anna Náprstková

02-06-2020
Businesswoman, philanthropist and patron, who managed the family brewery and distillery. She supported the many diverse activities of her son Vojta Náprstek, Czech patriot, patron and advocate for the advancement and emancipation of women, including the founding of the American Ladies Club, which became the center of the contemporary emancipation movement, and the founding of the Czech Industrial Museum, which continues to be operate in the U Halánků building on Prague's Bethlehem Square to this day.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

