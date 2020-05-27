Broadcast Archive

Agnes of Bohemia (1211–1282)

27-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Source: Czech Centres / FDULSSource: Czech Centres / FDULS

Read also

The life and legacy of Saint Agnes of Bohemia

A royal daughter of the Přemyslid dynasty who brought the Franciscan movement to Bohemia. In Prague she founded a monastery, hospital and the order of the Knights of the Cross with the Red Star, the only male order of the Church founded by a woman. In 1989 she was canonized.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

Related articles
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Abbess Mlada (930/935 – 994)

Daughter of Prince Boleslav I from the ruling Přemyslid dynasty.
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Princess Ludmila (ca. 860 – 921)

The first historically documented Czech princess, wife of Prince Bořivoj I, probably also reigned in Bohemia for some time and was…
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Czech heroines: prominent Czech women past and present

A look back over the past centuries reveals the prominent role that women played in Czech history as rulers, politicians, artists,…
More
Monthly Quiz