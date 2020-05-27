Agnes of Bohemia (1211–1282)

Read also The life and legacy of Saint Agnes of Bohemia

A royal daughter of the Přemyslid dynasty who brought the Franciscan movement to Bohemia. In Prague she founded a monastery, hospital and the order of the Knights of the Cross with the Red Star, the only male order of the Church founded by a woman. In 1989 she was canonized.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.