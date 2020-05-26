Broadcast Archive

Abbess Mlada (930/935 – 994)

26-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Source: Czech Centres / FDULSSource: Czech Centres / FDULS

Daughter of Prince Boleslav I from the ruling Přemyslid dynasty. Her diplomatic mission to Rome contributed significantly to the recognition of the Czech state and the establishment of the Prague bishopric. After her return she became the abbess of the first Czech monastery of St. George at Prague Castle.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

Related articles
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Princess Ludmila (ca. 860 – 921)

The first historically documented Czech princess, wife of Prince Bořivoj I, probably also reigned in Bohemia for some time and was…
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Czech heroines: prominent Czech women past and present

A look back over the past centuries reveals the prominent role that women played in Czech history as rulers, politicians, artists,…
Photo: Brian Kenety

“First-Brave-Unique”: Stories of pioneering Czech women who made their mark on history

One hundred years ago this February, the fledgling state of Czechoslovakia adopted a constitution guaranteeing equal rights for men…
More
Monthly Quiz