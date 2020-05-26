Abbess Mlada

Daughter of Prince Boleslav I from the ruling Přemyslid dynasty. Her diplomatic mission to Rome contributed significantly to the recognition of the Czech state and the establishment of the Prague bishopric. After her return she became the abbess of the first Czech monastery of St. George at Prague Castle.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.