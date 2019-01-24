TOP Czech Women awards handed out to inspiring leaders in the business, finance and public spheres

Daniela Lazarová
24-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Successful women from different walks of life gathered this week for the fourteenth edition of the TOP Czech Women awards traditionally organized by the Economia Publishing House.

Jaroslava Rezlerová, photo: ČT24Jaroslava Rezlerová, photo: ČT24 Awards are handed out in four categories: TOP manager, TOP businesswoman, TOP female executive in the public sphere, and TOP start-up. For the latter category, the judges focus primarily on project innovation, the ability to reach out to investors and growth potential.

Daniela Pešková, the highest-ranking female executive in the Czech banking sphere, who is on the board of directors of the country’s leading financial institution Česká spořitelna, won first place in the TOP Manager category. Second place went to the general director of Mountfield Jana Moravová and third place went to Jaroslava Rezlerová head of ManpowerGroup.

First place in the TOP businesswoman category went to Simona Kijonková, founder and owner of Zásilkovna, a network of e-shops active in eleven countries. Second place went to the owner of the Czech piano company Petrof, Zuzana Ceralová Petrofová, and third place to the director of the Asiana travel agency Šárka Litvinová.

In the public sphere, first place went to Constitutional Court judge Kateřina Šimáčková, second to the founder of the music festival Colours of Ostrava, Zlata Holušová, and third to one of the country’s leading female bio-chemists Eva Zažímalová from the Czech Academy of Sciences.

The winner in the Start-Up category was Tereza Jurečková, who as a student six years ago established a socially-oriented start-up aimed at helping the homeless. Her Pragulic tours, in which homeless people guide Czechs and tourists through the seedy parts of town and share their own experience with drugs, prostitution and life on the streets have become increasingly popular. On average around 1,700 people a month sign up for a different look at the Czech capital.

Candidates for the TOP Czech Women awards are nominated by the general public, individual judges, jury consultants, or they can sign up themselves. The twenty member panel of judges chooses from around 500 candidates each year.

Daniela Lazarová
24-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles
Lenka Bradáčová, photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

Forbes: Lenka Bradáčová tops list of most influential Czech women

Prague High State Attorney Lenka Bradáčová is the most influential woman in the Czech Republic, followed by EU Commissioner Věra Jourová…
Photo: UNDP in Europe and Central Asia via Foter.com / CC BY-NC-SA

Czech gender equality NGOs fear loss of European funding

Despite the Czech Republic stagnating in the worldwide effort to bring about gender equality, the country’s government plans to cut…
Photo: fancycrave1 / Pixabay, CC0

Czech Radio: More and more women founding e-shops

More and more Czech women are opening their own e-shops, according to a survey by the company Shoptet, providing a platform for some…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards