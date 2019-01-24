TOP Czech Women awards handed out to inspiring leaders in the business, finance and public spheres

Awards are handed out in four categories: TOP manager, TOP businesswoman, TOP female executive in the public sphere, and TOP start-up. For the latter category, the judges focus primarily on project innovation, the ability to reach out to investors and growth potential.

Daniela Pešková, the highest-ranking female executive in the Czech banking sphere, who is on the board of directors of the country’s leading financial institution Česká spořitelna, won first place in the TOP Manager category. Second place went to the general director of Mountfield Jana Moravová and third place went to Jaroslava Rezlerová head of ManpowerGroup.

First place in the TOP businesswoman category went to Simona Kijonková, founder and owner of Zásilkovna, a network of e-shops active in eleven countries. Second place went to the owner of the Czech piano company Petrof, Zuzana Ceralová Petrofová, and third place to the director of the Asiana travel agency Šárka Litvinová.

In the public sphere, first place went to Constitutional Court judge Kateřina Šimáčková, second to the founder of the music festival Colours of Ostrava, Zlata Holušová, and third to one of the country’s leading female bio-chemists Eva Zažímalová from the Czech Academy of Sciences.

The winner in the Start-Up category was Tereza Jurečková, who as a student six years ago established a socially-oriented start-up aimed at helping the homeless. Her Pragulic tours, in which homeless people guide Czechs and tourists through the seedy parts of town and share their own experience with drugs, prostitution and life on the streets have become increasingly popular. On average around 1,700 people a month sign up for a different look at the Czech capital.

Candidates for the TOP Czech Women awards are nominated by the general public, individual judges, jury consultants, or they can sign up themselves. The twenty member panel of judges chooses from around 500 candidates each year.