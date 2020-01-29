Study: Over 20 percent of Czechs changed jobs last year

Work fluctuation was slightly higher among men, 21.5 percent, compared to 19.5 in women. It mostly concerned the 18 to 24 age bracket.

The most common reasons for changing work was dissatisfaction with the current employer (35 percent), acquiring better work conditions (32 percent) and personal desire for change (22 percent).

The highest fluctuation was recorded in telecommunications and delivery services, the hotels sector and catering, financial services and also in food production.

Compared to the previous period, there was a significant increase of people who changed jobs because of their dissatisfaction with their employees.

“This is a rather surprising finding, considering that 2019 was marked by increasing salaries and improvement of work conditions across all fields and regions,” says Alžběta Honsová, marketing manager of Randstad Czech Republic.

She also says people most commonly complain about the company’s work culture, atmosphere or about their direct superior. This can be the trigger for changing a job, especially when they get a better financial offer.

A recent survey published on the website Profesia.cz arrived at similar conclusions. It suggests that some 20 percent of Czech employees, mostly in the 18 to 34 age group, changed jobs over the past few months.

Michal Novák, an analyst for Profesia, says it is mostly people who are looking for better financial and career opportunities.

According to the survey carried out by Randstad, women tend to be more active in searching for a new job, with 9 percent of them searching actively, compared to 4.6 percent of men.

“Women looking for a new job are mostly mothers and they are mainly interested in flexible working hours.

“In case of office jobs, work from home or flexible working hours are quite a common thing these days. In other areas, the flexible schedule is still largely unavailable,” says Mrs Honsová.

The number of employees who are concerned about losing their job remains at six percent, with men being slightly more worried than women.