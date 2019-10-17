Broadcast Archive

State subsidies drive up bus passenger numbers

Ian Willoughby
17-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

State-subsidised travel for senior citizens and students has led to full buses in the Czech Republic, iDnes.cz reported. Experts say the government scheme is encouraging existing passengers to travel more.

Photo: Radim Holiš, CC BY-SA 3.0 CZPhoto: Radim Holiš, CC BY-SA 3.0 CZ In the first half of this year, people in the Czech Republic took 184 million bus journeys (not including on city- and town-run local transport services).

This was 16 million higher than in the same period in 2018 and comes on the back of state subsidies of CZK 5.6 billion spread across one year.

Public transport saw falling numbers for a period of several years and the 8 percent year-on-year rise in bus tickets sold between January and July bucks that trend.

The number of passengers on bus routes operating at regional level was up by around 11 percent, iDnes.cz said.

Train rides, by contrast, were up by 3 percent in the first six months of 2019. The cut-price fares for the young and the elderly were introduced by Andrej Babiš’s ANO-led government.

The general secretary of the transport companies association Česmad, Vojtěch Hromíř, told the news site that other factors spoke against an increase in passenger numbers.

Mr. Hromíř pointed to the poor state of the many of the country’s motorways and associated tailbacks, as well as a rise in living standards that allowed more Czechs to afford relatively “luxurious” modes of transport.

The head of the Association of Public Transport Passengers, Miroslav Vyka, told iDnes.cz that the government subsidies had not attracted new passengers choosing to leave their cars at home for price reasons.

Rather they have spurred existing users of public transport to make more journeys, he said.

New half-year transport figures also show an increase in goods transported by lorries and freight trains in the Czech Republic.

However, not all carriers have benefited from the economic boom, iDnes.cz said.

International truck haulage experienced a significant drop, falling by around 4.7 million tonnes to around 14 million tonnes in the first six months of 2019.

Photo: European Roads, Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0Photo: European Roads, Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0 Vojtěch Hromíř of Česmad says the total volume of truck transport is driven by haulage within the Czech Republic’s borders, together with an own-account transport segment that is growing significantly.

Such transport is run by manufacturers, traders or construction companies themselves, meaning they do not hire haulage firms.

When it comes to international transport, Czech drivers are losing significant market share year after year, replaced by cheaper drivers from Eastern Europe.

In addition, some long-distance haulage in the Czech Republic has gradually moved over to rail in recent years, iDnes.cz said.

Ian Willoughby
17-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles
Ivo Raisr, photo: Czech Television

Hero-of-the-day: IT specialist takes the wheel of intercity bus, saving dozens of lives

September 16th is not a day that IT specialist Ivo Raisr is likely to forget in a hurry. His regular morning trip to work by bus turned…
Sirius train units, photo: archive of Leo Express

Leo Express to deploy new trains from China

The private Czech train and bus operator Leo Express is set to deploy new trains, manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC, the Czech…
Photo: Tomáš Šácha / Czech Radio

Highest monthly number of Czech rail deaths in years recorded in July

One-hundred and 30 people died on Czech railways in the first seven months of this year, when 740 accidents were recorded. July alone…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards