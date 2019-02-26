Škoda unveils new SUV named the Kamiq

The five-seat Škoda Kamiq replaces the Yeti, which was discontinued back in 2017. Its market price has not been revealed yet, but it is set to be the brand’s most affordable SUV.

Škoda is planning to outmatch other cars in its class, including SEAT Arona, Volkswagen T-Cross and Nissan Juke, by making the Kamiq one of the most practical and technologically advanced models in its category.

According to Škoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, the new cross-over model offers an attractive overall package and combines SUV-typical characteristics such as an elevated seat position and a good view of the road with agile handling, an emotive design, a high level of safety and state-of-the-art connectivity.

Despite being a compact SUV, the Kamiq is 4.24 metres long, which makes it one of the longest cars in its class, offering the same amount of legroom as the Škoda Octavia. The shape of the Kamiq is in the line with the larger Škoda Kodiaq and Karoq models. Its front is characterised by a rugged-look, emphasising the car’s off-road character. It is the brand’s first model to feature split LED headlights with daytime running lights.

The Kamiq will be available with a choice of four engines, including an eco-friendly version designed to run on natural gas.

Just like the brand’s previous SUV models, the name Kamiq refers to the language of Alaska’s indigenous people and describes something that fits as perfectly as a second skin in every situation. The name is already used by Škoda for another model on the Chinese market.

The world premiere of the new Škoda Kamiq is due to take place from 5 to 17 March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Kamiq will be available with a choice of four engines and front-wheel drive only. The entry-level model is the 94bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder, which is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. There’s a more powerful 1.0-litre petrol engine with 113bhp, followed by a range-topping 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder. The sole diesel choice will be a 1.6-litre.