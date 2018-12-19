Record amount of timber felled in Šumava National Park this year

The situation on the market is currently affected by a surplus of timber and according to the National Park’s spokesman Jan Dvořák, the profit from the sale of timber will be significantly lower than in the previous years. According to Dvořák, one cubic metre of timber equals roughly one tree.

The average price of one cubic metres of timber currently stands at around 1,200 crowns this year, a drop by several hundred crowns on the previous years.

“Over the past month, the average price of a cubic metre of timber has dropped to 1,000 crowns. So it is still not clear what the overall profit will be,” Dvořák told the Czech News Agency.

A heavy storm that hit the Šumava National Park in the summer of 2017 felled nearly 150,000 cubic metres of timber, mostly around the Schwarzenberg shipping canal, closing down tourists trails in the area for several months to follow. An additional tens of thousands of cubic meters of timber were felled in October by hurricane Herwart.