Prague’s historical Koh-i-noor factory to be converted into residential area

The owner of the former haberdashery factory, built in 1902, is the real estate company Pražská Správa Nemovitostí, owned by billionaire Václav Skala. He wants to build 600 apartments on the premises.

According to the investor, the historical part of the building, a cultural heritage monument, will be reconstructed, while new apartment blocks will be built on the premises, which cover around two hectares.

“Facilities, shops and offices will be located mainly in the revitalised factory halls,” Kateřina Juklová, spokeswoman of Pražská Správa Nemovitostí, told e15.

The developer has been cooperating with the architectural studio Jakub Cigler Architekti as well as with the city council of Prague 10.

According to the councillors, the premises located between the streets of Vršovická, Moskevská, Altajská and Kavkazská have a potential to become a residential quarter of the Vršovice district.

They also expect the developer to take part in developing the necessary civic amenities and improving the public space surrounding the factory.

According to the company’s spokeswoman, Mrs. Juklová, they are currently waiting to obtain a zoning permit:

“The project counts on preserving the buildings’ valuable historical features, and wants to remain open to the public in the future,” she told the website e15.

“We would like to launch the construction in 2022, but it will of course depend on the circumstances,” she added.

The real estate company Pražská Správa Nemovitostí bought the factory in 2017 from a group of managers, led by Libor Procházka.

The Koh-i-noor haberdashery company was founded by Jewish brothers Jindřich and Sigmund Waldes in 1902, and became famous mainly for its metal snap-fastener. The factory in Vršovice, a state-of-the art building at the time, launched its production in 1907.