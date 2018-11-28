Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million

Ruth Fraňková
28-11-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The number of foreigners working in the Czech Republic has more than tripled since the country’s accession to the European Union in 2004. At the moment, there are more than half a million foreigners working in the country, according to Czech Statistics Office data and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay, Public DomainIllustrative photo: Pixabay, Public Domain The largest group of foreign employees in the Czech Republic are unqualified workers from Eastern Europe, but a growing number of qualified employees from the north, west and south of Europe are also seeking employment in the country. On the contrary, the number of Vietnamese workers has dropped by 35 percent since 2008.

During the four years following the Czech Republic’s entry to the EU, the number of foreigners working in the country had increased by 379,000. After the global financial crisis there was a slight drop, but since 2011 their numbers have been steadily increasing.

While at the beginning of the new millennium, there were just a few hundred qualified employees from Western Europe, in recent years their numbers have increased to several thousand. Most of them, around 7,000, come from Germany, and around 15,000 come from Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain.

“Many foreign companies have moved their headquarters for Central and Eastern Europe to the Czech Republic, because it has become an increasingly attractive location. The quality of life has grown significantly and there are a number of global projects that involve foreign specialists,” Lukáš Hendrych of BDO, one of the world’s largest accountancy networks, told the website Novinky.cz. Most of these business executives are based in Prague and Brno.

Over the past 13 years, from 2004 until the end of 2017, the number of foreign employees in the Czech Republic increased by 379 thousand. More than 80 percent of the foreign workforce is made up of unqualified workers from the former Eastern bloc, such as Ukraine and Romania, who are mostly employed in the building industry and production.

The number of Slovaks working in the Czech Republic has more than tripled since 2004 to 125,000.

“Many young Slovaks study at Czech schools and then they find work here. It is easy for them to settle down here, since the language and culture are very similar,” Hendrych told Novinky.cz.

Ruth Fraňková
28-11-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles
Illustrative photo: skeeze Pixabay/CC0

Czechs to double intake of Ukrainian workers in face of acute labour shortage

Faced by an acute labour shortage, the Czech Republic is set to take in up to 40,000 workers from Ukraine every year, Hospodářské noviny…
Illustrative photo: Ondřej Tomšů

Foreigners can vote in Czech local elections, but show little interest

The Czech Republic’s communal elections, which will take place this Friday and Saturday, differ from their presidential and parliamentary equivalents…
Illustrative photo: Kristýna Maková

Illegal employment brokered via 'underground agencies' rising

The Czech economy is booming – and so is the informal, grey economy, with an estimated quarter of a million people working illegally,…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards