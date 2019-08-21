New urban crossover Kamiq to go on sale at the beginning of September

"Next year we expect to sell between 9,000 and 10,000 vehicles and gain a sizeable share in the small SUV segment," Vlček told Czech Radio.

The automobile plant in Mladá Boleslav invested approximately EUR 100 million, i.e. more than CZK 2.5 billion, in the production of the Kamiq model. Kamiq is the third SUV brand in the European market alongside the Kodiaq and Karoq and combines the advantages of SUVs such as higher ground clearance or increased seating with the agility of a compact car. Kamiq will be available in a gasoline or diesel version from the start and will be powered by G-TEC in Q4. The price of the car on the Czech market is at around 400,000 crowns.

This year, Škoda wants to introduce the electric version of the Citigo and is working on the fourth generation of the Octavia, which will be available next year. In 2020, the Octavia will also feature a plug-in hybrid and another small SUV electric car.

According to Vlček, Skoda is preparing for electro-mobility, it has trained 10,000 people, including 1,000 experts. All dealers of the brand will be able to sell and service electric cars.