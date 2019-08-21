New urban crossover Kamiq to go on sale at the beginning of September

Daniela Lazarová
21-08-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Car maker Škoda Auto has received over 1,600 orders for its new crossover named Kamiq even before the start of sales at the beginning of September, according to company head Luboš Vlček. With its third SUV and first urban crossover, Škoda will be in competition with Dacia Duster, Peugeot 2008 or Renault Captur.

Škoda Kamiq, photo: Alexander Migl, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0Škoda Kamiq, photo: Alexander Migl, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 "Next year we expect to sell between 9,000 and 10,000 vehicles and gain a sizeable share in the small SUV segment," Vlček told Czech Radio.

The automobile plant in Mladá Boleslav invested approximately EUR 100 million, i.e. more than CZK 2.5 billion, in the production of the Kamiq model. Kamiq is the third SUV brand in the European market alongside the Kodiaq and Karoq and combines the advantages of SUVs such as higher ground clearance or increased seating with the agility of a compact car. Kamiq will be available in a gasoline or diesel version from the start and will be powered by G-TEC in Q4. The price of the car on the Czech market is at around 400,000 crowns.

This year, Škoda wants to introduce the electric version of the Citigo and is working on the fourth generation of the Octavia, which will be available next year. In 2020, the Octavia will also feature a plug-in hybrid and another small SUV electric car.

According to Vlček, Skoda is preparing for electro-mobility, it has trained 10,000 people, including 1,000 experts. All dealers of the brand will be able to sell and service electric cars.

Related articles
Škoda Karoq, photo: Škoda Auto

SUVs remain most popular category in Czech automobile market

The share of SUV models in Czech car sales has gone up to nearly 32 percent in the past three years, making them the best-selling category…
Photo: Jan Rosenauer / Czech Radio

iHNed: Electric car market set to take off next year

A major increase in electric cars driving on Czech roads is expected in the coming years, with some experts predicting up to a quarter…
Škoda Kamiq, photo: Škoda Auto

Škoda unveils new SUV named the Kamiq

Just before the start of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Czech automobile manufacturer Škoda Auto has unveiled its new SUV model Škoda…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards