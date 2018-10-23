Masaryk, Beneš and Štefánik to appear Czech coins

Altogether 600,000 coins will be released into circulation on Wednesday as part of the Czech National Bank’s edition “Personalities of the Czechoslovak State”.

The coins featuring the Czech and Slovak political figures will be available for exchange at the central bank’s offices in Prague, Brno, Ostrava, Hradec Králové, Pilsen, Ústí nad Labem and České Budějovice.

The traditional 20-crown coin, made of brass-plated steel, has the symbol of the Czech lion on the top side, while the other side bears an image of St Wenceslas riding his horse.

The newly minted coins will have the same top side, featuring the Czech lion and the date of release, while the underside will be released in three different versions, bearing the image of either Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, Edvard Beneš or Rastislav Štefánik.

To commemorate the Czechoslovak centenary, the central bank has already released a gold commemorative coin with a face value of 10,000 crowns.

Meanwhile, the Slovak National Bank is marking the anniversary by releasing special edition 10-Euro silver coins.