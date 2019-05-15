Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district

Developers Crestyl are planning to build a new complex on an eight site-hectare close to Želivského Metro station and the Strašnice crematorium in the area known as Hagibor. Part of the site has temporarily hosted circuses and funfairs in the past.

Once complete the nine-billion crown complex will include apartments, offices, shops and services, as well as a classical music centre, iHned.cz said.

A pedestrian avenue starting in front of the Radio Free Europe building will give residents and workers easy access on foot to the Metro station.

Marek Vácha of the Institute of Planning and Development told iHned.cz that the Hagibor site was a suitable spot for the building of the complex from the urban planning perspective.

In first phase of the project the developers will erect two residential buildings (one of seven floors, one of 11) with a combined 168 apartments. The cornerstone should be laid this coming autumn.

Around the same time that is happening, construction will begin on two more apartment buildings on an adjacent site under the name Green Port Strašnice. Developer JRD’s project should be completed in around two years’ time.

JRD and Crestyl are coordinating their construction plans so that the competing residential projects interact with one another logically, iHned.cz said.

The commercial part of the Hagibor project, comprising five office blocks and an arts centre, has been designed by the Prague office of the UK studio Bogle Architects, while the Prague branch of Ian Bryan Architects can take credit for the apartments.

Two hectares of the site are unsuitable for construction and they will be given over to a park created by Michel Desvigne. The sought after Frenchman landscape architect has also been tasked with connecting the residential and non-residential parts of the complex, iHned.cz said.

Hagibor is also due to get a unique and highly distinctive structure in the form of a new home for the Prague Philharmonia.

It will include a concert hall with a capacity of up to 400, offices and storage areas, as well as a recording studio that will also be able to serve as a rehearsal space.