Highest year-on-year price growth since October 2012 recorded in March

Ruth Fraňková
10-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Year-on-year growth in consumer prices accelerated to 3.0 percent in March, the Czech Statistics Office reported on Wednesday. It is the highest year-on-year price growth since October 2012.

Photo: ČT24Photo: ČT24 The growth in consumer prices in March was driven mainly by higher costs of basic necessities, such as food, household rent, water and electricity. On the contrary, clothing and telecommunications prices dropped in annual terms.

The results have exceeded analysts’ expectations.

In February, consumer prices rose in annual terms by 2.7 percent. In terms of the month-on-month comparison, consumer prices in March increased by 0.2 percent, driven mainly by the price of electricity.

The year-on-year growth came primarily from hikes in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The price of potatoes increased by 74.5 percent, bread and cereals by 3.3 percent and butter by nearly 9 percent. Prices of fruit, eggs and sugar dropped, however, and their year-on-year price decline slowed down.

Photo: Gerd Altmann, Pixabay / CC0Photo: Gerd Altmann, Pixabay / CC0 According to the Czech Statistics Office, the biggest influence on the year-on-year consumer price increase in March came from the housing market. Household rents rose by 3.6 percent, while water supply and sewage collection costs increased by 2.6 percent and natural gas by 3.6 percent.

Prices of electricity also went up by nearly 12 percent and prices of heat energy by 4.5 percent. In transport, prices of fuels accelerated their rise to 2.1 percent.

Prices of goods and services also affected the overall price level increase, with the price of wellness services rising by 4.1percent and prices of both insurance and financial services by 4.8 percent. Prices of catering services were up 4.0 percent, while accommodation services by 2.9 percent.

Export prices in March grew by 3.4 percent year-on-year, while import prices increased by 3.3 percent. The trend in the monthly export price index was essentially affected by an increase in prices of machinery and transport equipment, the Czech Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Ruth Fraňková
10-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles
Photo: Pixabay / CC0

Czech Radio: State could have missed out on hundreds of millions by not taxing heated cigarettes earlier

The Czech state could have lost out on hundreds of millions of crowns worth of tax money by not taxing heated tobacco, a report by…

Business News

In Business News this week: As power giant CEZ announces healthy profits, analysts warn of further increases in the price of electricity;…

National Bank governor: Czech economy ready for euro

The Czech economy is now prepared to adopt the euro and would have no significant problem in joining the single currency market, according…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards