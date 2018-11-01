Forbes: Lenka Bradáčová tops list of most influential Czech women

Lenka Bradáčová tops the list for the 6th time in succession.

Forbes writes that Bradáčová, one of the country's top prosecutors, won her influence thanks to her actions, courage and hard work; the way she deals with complicated criminal cases involving businesses, politicians and lobbyists.

Among the cases cited are the investigations involving the former governor of Central Bohemia David Rath, influential lobbyist Ivo Rittig, the suspect sale of the OKD coal mining company and an investigation into the dubious EU subsidy for the Storks’ Nest Farm over which the Czech prime minister was charged with subsidy fraud.

European Commissioner Věra Jourová, listed similarly as last year, has served as commissioner since 2014. She went from fourth place on the Forbes list to second last year.

Four new names have appeared in the Czech top ten list of most influential women this year. They are: Finance Minister Alena Schillerová, listed third, real-estate owner and founder of the Women for Women Foundation Ivana Tykac, listed eighth, the head of finances at EP Industries Hana Krejčí, listed ninth, and Czech MEP Dita Charanzová, listed tenth.

The Czech version of the magazine has based its assessment on the same methodology as the American Forbes, monitoring 300 women from various fields throughout the year.

The Forbes standings include female managers, company owners, as well as women involved in public administration, the non-profit sector, media, culture and sport. Forbes, which has existed in the United States for almost 100 years, has classified the world's most influential women since 2004. Its Czech edition has been published since November 2012.