Czechs donated over eight billion crowns to charity this year

Ruth Fraňková
30-11-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czechs donated eight billion crowns to charity in 2018, according to a report released by the Czech Donors Forum this week. It also suggests that an increasing number of people prefer to donate money on-line.

Photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech RadioPhoto: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio While private donors provided 1.9 million crowns, firms donated 3.9 million and funds and foundations secured 1.6 million. Public collections raised 630 thousand crowns and another 38 thousand crowns were donated via donation text messages.

According to a special ‘donors map’, put together by the Donors Forum, there are currently 2,296 foundations and funds operating in the Czech Republic, which is 83 more than in the previous year. Among the TOP 10 foundations is Dobrý Anděl, which raised over 192 million crowns last year, followed by ČEZ foundation with nearly 186 million and Agrofert foundation with 124 million. A survey carried out by the Donors Forum suggests that it is increasingly important for NGOs to enable donors to give money by one click of the mouse.

“Non-profit organisations have quickly picked up on this trend and 48.2 percent of them enable donors to give money via digital on-line payments. Some 21.3 percent of our respondents want to implement the method as soon as possible,” says the Donors Forum.

As concerns individual donations, the number of individuals donating money increased from 120,000 in 2011 to 160,000 in 2016. The most charitable region is Prague, followed by Central Bohemia and South Moravia.

Related articles
Photo: Eva Turečková

Czech food banks record sharp increase of donated food

The Czech Federation of Food Banks has recorded a sharp increase in the amount of food donated to charities. According to Czech Radio,…
Illustrative photo: Michaela Vydrová

New Czech law seeks to cut food waste

At of the start of 2018, a new amendment to the Food Act came into effect in the Czech Republic, requiring all supermarkets over 400…
Photo: archive of Jesenice elementary school

UNICEF’s “Adopt a Doll, Save a Child” project celebrates 15 years in the Czech Republic

“Adopt a Doll, Save a life” is a project launched by the Czech branch of UNICEF fifteen years ago. Over that time it has helped to…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards