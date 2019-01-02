Czech travel agencies expect record year

“Our sales show a renewed interest in Turkey, and we expect a record number of Czechs to spend their summer holiday there. We have also added Albania to our list, which attracts Czech tourists with a great price-quality ratio,” Petr Šťastný of the travel agency Alexandria told Czech Radio.

Another major Czech travel agent, Firo-tour, has newly introduced Jordan on its offer. “We expect Jordan to be one of the biggest hits of this year. For the first time in history, Czechs will be able to fly directly to this country, and we have recorded a huge interest in this destination,” Firo-tour’s Eva Němečková said.

Jan Šrámek of the travel agency Neckermann expects the market with package holidays to increase by around five percent in 2019. Due to the growing prices of accommodation and flights, their price will increase by around seven percent compared to previous year. Jan Papež from the Association of Czech Travel Agencies says this season has confirmed a consolidation of Czech tourism industry.

“Most travel agencies have found a balance between supply and demand, and I expect this trend to continue in 2019,” he told Czech Radio.

Last year, Czechs made around 4.9 million trips abroad, which was the greatest number since 2011. Around 1.3 million of the total consisted of shorter trips of up to three over-night stays.