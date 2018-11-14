Czech men drinking less beer

On the contrary, consumption of beer among Czech women has increased to 2.7 half-litres a week, which is an increase by around 2.5 decilitres, and is the highest since 2014.

According to the study carried out by CVVM in the course of September, nearly nine out of ten Czech men and nearly every second Czech woman drink beer occasionally.

However, the number of Czech men who drink beer occasionally has been decreasing for some time. The study suggests that their number has dropped from 91 percent in 2015 to 86 percent in September of this year. Men between the ages of 18 and 29 are the biggest beer drinkers, followed by the age group from 30 to 44 years.

The number of occasional beer consumers among women has dropped by ten percentage points to 49 percent. On the other hand, there has been a significant rise in the number of regular beer drinkers among women in the age group of 30 to 44 years.

Martina Ferencová, executive director of the Czech Republic’s Beer and Malt Association, says one of the reasons behind the increasing number of female beer drinkers is the growing choice of beers.

While men consume beer on average every 3.5 days a week, women drink it two days a week. Six percent of women and nearly one fifth of men drink beer every day. According to Vinopal, older consumers tend to drink beer more frequently than the younger ones.