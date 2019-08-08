Czech hotels record increase of tourists for sixth consecutive year

The number of overnight stays increased by 3.8 percent to 14 million, with the highest number of overnight stays traditionally recorded in Prague.

According to Pavel Vančura, head of the Tourism Statistics Department, the numbers grew despite the relatively cold and rainy month of May.

According to the office, the number of tourists accommodated in Czech hotels and other accommodation facilities has been growing for six consecutive years, with the number of domestic and foreign visitors increasing at more or less the same rate.

The biggest number of tourists, around 570,000, traditionally came from Germany, amounting to around one fifth of all foreign visitors. This figure represents an increase by nearly eight percent on the same period last year.

The second largest number of tourists, around, 200,000, came from the neighbouring Slovakia, followed by Poland with 187,000 people.

The number of Chinese tourists also continued to increase, although the rate of growth has slowed down compared to the same period in 2018.

On the contrary, the number of tourists from Great Britain and South Korea has dropped down, by 1.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

The increase of tourist numbers was recorded in all of the Czech Republic’s regions with the exception of Vysočina between Bohemia and Moravia.

The regions of Liberec, Pardubice and Olomouc saw the biggest year-on-year increase.