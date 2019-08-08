Czech hotels record increase of tourists for sixth consecutive year

Ruth Fraňková
08-08-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech hotels and other accommodation facilities saw a record number of tourists in the second quarter of 2019. According to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Thursday, the overall number of tourists accommodated in Czech hotels, bed and breakfasts and campsites reached 5.8 million, which in an increase by 4.9 percent on the previous year.

Photo: Hermann, Pixabay CC0Photo: Hermann, Pixabay CC0 The number of overnight stays increased by 3.8 percent to 14 million, with the highest number of overnight stays traditionally recorded in Prague.

According to Pavel Vančura, head of the Tourism Statistics Department, the numbers grew despite the relatively cold and rainy month of May.

According to the office, the number of tourists accommodated in Czech hotels and other accommodation facilities has been growing for six consecutive years, with the number of domestic and foreign visitors increasing at more or less the same rate.

The biggest number of tourists, around 570,000, traditionally came from Germany, amounting to around one fifth of all foreign visitors. This figure represents an increase by nearly eight percent on the same period last year.

The second largest number of tourists, around, 200,000, came from the neighbouring Slovakia, followed by Poland with 187,000 people.

The number of Chinese tourists also continued to increase, although the rate of growth has slowed down compared to the same period in 2018.

On the contrary, the number of tourists from Great Britain and South Korea has dropped down, by 1.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

The increase of tourist numbers was recorded in all of the Czech Republic’s regions with the exception of Vysočina between Bohemia and Moravia.

The regions of Liberec, Pardubice and Olomouc saw the biggest year-on-year increase.

Ruth Fraňková
08-08-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles
Český Krumlov, photo: Ondřej Tomšů

UNESCO status: The pros and cons for Czech sites

Czechia has 12 cities, towns and other historic sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List. They are as diverse as the magnificent center…
Photo: archive of Janek Rubeš

“Let’s not hide the good places – let’s turn the bad places into good ones”: The Honest Guide guys discuss their new book and lots more

Janek Rubeš is the face of Honest Guide while Honza Mikulka does the camera and all the technical stuff. Their videos, highlighting…
'Dálky', photo: Kurátor / Vavřinec Menšl

New art guide to Prague reveals lesser known cultural hotspots

A new guide to Prague, called Curator, attempts to show the city to locals and tourists in a different light. A group of three art…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards