Suspect in Ostrava hospital shooting found dead

Czech Radio's flagship station Radiožurnál reports that the man, identified as Citrad V., a 42-year-old man from Opava, was a construction engineer whose boss said had become convinced “he was seriously ill and no-one wanted to treat him.” The shooting took place at around 7:00am in the hospital’s trauma clinic. The suspect reportedly shot at close range, aiming at the head and neck. Four people died on the spot and two later succumbed to their wounds. Among the victims were two people in a hospital waiting room and other patients. Two people remain in serious condition, and one is in stable condition. Police had dispatched a Rapid Deployment Unit to the scene, locked down the hospital and evacuated non-essential personnel. Before the suspect’s car was discovered with his body inside, police helicopters had been patrolling the skies and roadblock inspections set up. The Ostrava hospital shooting is the second most tragic in the history of the Czech Republic. In February 2015, a man in a restaurant in Uherský Brod shot eight people before taking his own life.