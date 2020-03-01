Broadcast Archive

First three cases of coronavirus infection reported in Czech Republic

Daniela Lazarová
01-03-2020
Send by email
Print

Two of the infected are in Prague’s Bulovka hosital, the third has been hospitalized in Usti nad Labem, north of Prague. It is not yet clear how many people they came into contact with will be quarantined. None of the patients are reported to be in serious condition.

-
Monthly Quiz