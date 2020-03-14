Czech government closes shops, restaurants, casinos

The Czech government has ordered the closure of all shops with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations effective as of 6am March 14. This new measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus is scheduled to last until 06:00 on Tuesday, 24 March. The government has also closed restaurants and other food service establishments, with the exception of employee catering. Games and casinos will also be closed from 06:00 on Saturday.