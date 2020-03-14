Czech government closes shops, restaurants, casinos
The Czech government has ordered the closure of all shops with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations effective as of 6am March 14. This new measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus is scheduled to last until 06:00 on Tuesday, 24 March. The government has also closed restaurants and other food service establishments, with the exception of employee catering. Games and casinos will also be closed from 06:00 on Saturday.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic