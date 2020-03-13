Czech government closes borders against coronavirus

Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence (90 days) in the Czech Republic will not be allowed to leave the country.

Foreigners will not be able to enter the country for the duration of the 30-day state of emergency declared on March 12th.

The ban will come into force oat midnight on Sunday.

The ban will not effect cross-border workers, truck and bus drivers, pilots and emergency services employees.

Cross-border workers who commute within a 50 km distance in both directions will be allowed to cross the border.They will need to show the police an ID and confirmation they are employed in the neighbour state.

Czechs abroad will be allowed to return home but will be quarantined for 14 days.

According to the country’s mobile operators there are currently 205,000 Czechs abroad out of which 196,000 are in Europe.