The Dancing House

03-11-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Completed in 1996, the Dancing House is perhaps the best-known structure to go up in Prague since the Velvet Revolution. Indeed the building, designed by the locally-based Vlado Milunic and superstar architect Frank Gehry has become iconic, drawing large numbers of tourists every year.

Related articles
Photo: Miaow Miaow, CC BY-SA 3.0

Prague's Metro system

The architects of Prague’s metro were not just aiming to build an effective transport system, but also intended for it to play a representative…
Photo: Ondřej Tomšů

Ještěd: Building of the Century

The famous hotel and the 93-metres-tall television transmitter at the top of Ještěd Mountain is a unique architectural construction…
Photo: Ondřej Tomšů

The Žďákov Bridge

The Žďákov Bridge, which runs across South Bohemia’s Orlík Dam, was the longest structure of its kind in the world when it went into…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards