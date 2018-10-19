Prague's Metro system

The architects of Prague’s metro were not just aiming to build an effective transport system, but also intended for it to play a representative function. The individual stations exemplify a wide range of futuristic styles, built with metal, glass and stone.
Ano wins elections in all regional capitals except Prague and Liberec
Czech counterintelligence helps uncover Hezbollah hacking scheme
Skripal suspects believed to have followed him in Czechia long before attempted poisoning
Aero Vodochody presents new L-39NG military aircraft
Political scientist Jiří Pehe: Babiš must be feeling he has hit his limits