Prague's Metro system

19-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The architects of Prague’s metro were not just aiming to build an effective transport system, but also intended for it to play a representative function. The individual stations exemplify a wide range of futuristic styles, built with metal, glass and stone.

Related articles
Visualisation: Metroprojekt - novemetro.cz

Corruption watchdog sounds alarm over fast track Prague metro JV decision

An anti-corruption watchdog has accused Prague city council leaders of rushing into a multi-billion crown joint venture connected with…
Photo: Jiří Němec

First section of Prague Metro to get mobile signal this year

The whole of the Prague Metro system should have mobile phone coverage by the year 2022 after the supervisory board of the city’s transport authority…
Pankrác, visualisation: Metroprojekt - novemetro.cz

Forty billion crown price tag put on Prague D metro line

Construction works on a section of the planned new “D” line of the Prague Metro system, leading from Pankrác to Depo Písnice, should…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards