Ještěd: Building of the Century

13-10-2018
The famous hotel and the 93-metres-tall television transmitter at the top of Ještěd Mountain is a unique architectural construction in the shape of a rotating hyperboloid. Standing at a height of 1012 metres above sea-level it is the dominant landmark in north Bohemia. Proof of Ještěd’s exceptional architectural design is the fact that its author architect Karel Hubáček won the prestigious August Perret Prize for it in 1969. In a 2,000 poll it was elected Building of the Century and five years later it was declared a national cultural monument.

