The transformation of the former industrial complex of Dolní Vítkovice in the North Moravian city of Ostrava is without doubt the most successful revitalisation of a former factory compound in the Czech Republic. The old ironworks and coke ovens have been transformed into a modern complex including a concert hall, several museums and cafes, as well as a climbing wall. The project involved some of the country’s top architects, led by Josef Pleskot.
