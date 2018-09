Czech Radio’s headquarters in Plzeň – an exceptional example of post-war architecture

An elegant building designed in the post-war functionalist style. Clean lines, strip windows without pillars, a tiled facade and the historical inscription Czechoslovak Radio in the original lettering. This building was the first in the country to be designed specifically for the needs of radio broadcasting. The team of architects led by Karel Tausenau had to meet numerous requirements, especially when it came to acoustics.