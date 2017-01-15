15-01-2017 02:01 | Ruth Fraňková

In today’s edition of Sunday Music Show we mark the 90th birthday of Zuzana Růžičková, one of the world’s leading harpsichordists. Despite enduring three concentration camps as well as Communist persecution, Zuzana Růžičková pursued her dream of becoming a professional musician. During her long career, she released around one hundred albums and became the first person to record Bach's complete works for keyboard, which have just recently been re-issued.