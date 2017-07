The Czechoslovak music scene in the 1960s, 70s and 80s was swept by world-famous hits, which were taken over by local musicians, such as Karel Gott or Helena Vondráčková. In many cases, the audiences didn’t even know they were listening to cover versions, not being acquainted with what was going on Beyond the Iron Curtain. Here is a selection of some of the best-known Czech covers of world hits, such as those by the Beatles, Abba and Lou Reed.