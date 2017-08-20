US duo mix Moravian folk with modern influences

The duo Dálava released their first album of the same name in 2014, and just like the second album, The Book of Transfigurations, it is a unique tribute to Moravian folk tunes. Drawing upon the work of her great-grandfather Vladimir, who was a famous musicologist and colleague of Leoš Janáček, it is combined with more adventurous and experimental compositions from Bajakian, who worked, among others, with Lou Reed.

The Dálava band is comprised of Vancouver musicians: cellist Peggy Lee, bassist Colin Cowan, accordionist/keyboardist Tyson Naylor, and drummer Dylan van der Schyff.