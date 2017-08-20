US duo mix Moravian folk with modern influences

The US duo Dálava, consisting of vocalist Julia Úlehla and guitarist Aram Bajakian, explores traditional Moravian folk songs collected by Úlehla’s great-grandfather, blending them with more contemporary, indie-rock sound. We are going to listen to their second album, called the Book of Transfigurations, which was released in April 2017.

Dálava, photo: Farhad Ghaderi / official website of DálavaDálava, photo: Farhad Ghaderi / official website of Dálava The duo Dálava released their first album of the same name in 2014, and just like the second album, The Book of Transfigurations, it is a unique tribute to Moravian folk tunes. Drawing upon the work of her great-grandfather Vladimir, who was a famous musicologist and colleague of Leoš Janáček, it is combined with more adventurous and experimental compositions from Bajakian, who worked, among others, with Lou Reed.

The Dálava band is comprised of Vancouver musicians: cellist Peggy Lee, bassist Colin Cowan, accordionist/keyboardist Tyson Naylor, and drummer Dylan van der Schyff.

