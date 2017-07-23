Tata Bojs join up with Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra on new live release

Jan Velinger
23-07-2017
In today’s Sunday Music we will be playing tracks off of a new live release by the alternative pop band Tata Bojs and SOČR called, appropriately enough, Tata Bojs and SOČR Live. SOČR is the acronym for the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Tata Bojs and SOČR Live, photo: Martin StrakaTata Bojs and SOČR Live, photo: Martin Straka The live performance, conducted by Tomáš Brauner, was recorded last November at Forum Karlín - part of project called New Horizons.

The conductor said afterwards that the Tata Bojs had their own original style but that the combination with the orchestra had taken the music to new levels.

