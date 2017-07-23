Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
In today’s Sunday Music we will be playing tracks off of a new live
release by the alternative pop band Tata Bojs and SOČR called,
appropriately enough, Tata Bojs and SOČR Live. SOČR is the acronym for
the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra.
Tata Bojs and SOČR Live, photo: Martin Straka
The live performance, conducted by Tomáš Brauner, was recorded last
November at Forum Karlín - part of project called New Horizons.
The conductor said afterwards that the Tata Bojs had their own original
style but that the combination with the orchestra had taken the music to
new levels.
This week’s edition of Sunday Music show is dedicated to the Prague Radio
Symphony Orchestra, which recently entered its 90th season…
Hello and welcome to Radio Prague. In today’s Sunday Music Show we look
at the latest album by the alternative pop group Tata Bojs,…
It seems hard to believe, but Czech conductor Vladimír Válek, who headed
the Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra for 26 years, turned 80…
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Meet the man behind the sets at Barrandov film studios
It’s a million to one shot – but sometimes you’re successful, says the Innocence Project’s David Langwallner
BMW earmarks Czech Republic for self drive car test centre: report
Czech tank beer taking Europe by storm
Czech government sends Brussels explanation of why it has not taken in
refugees
The rocketing career of SpaceX’s David Pavlík
Doris Grozdanovičová: the girl with the sheep in Terezín
Czech test finds inconsistent levels of product quality in different states