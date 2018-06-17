Surrounded by Light: Lake Malawi’s debut album

Lake Malawi are an indie-pop band formed in 2013 by the charismatic front man Albert Černý. The group further consists of bass player Jeroným Šubrt and drummer Antonín Hrabal. Among many other highlights, Lake Malawi played at major festivals in the Czech Republic, including Colours of Ostrava and supported Thirty Seconds to Mars and Mika at their Prague shows. In 2017, Lake Malawi released their debut album called "Surrounded by Light" and subsequently went on tour in the UK and in the Czech Republic.