Singer and song-writer Jana Lota is one of the new lights on the Czech music scene. Her latest CD titled Do světla (Towards the Light) is packed with colour and emotion, drawing on the singer’s memories of her childhood the Krušné Hory mountains (Ore Mountains). Of her latest CD she writes: I walk through the mountains from dusk till dawn, I visit familiar places, these are the dark corners of my soul and that of my ancestors. The road leads up the mountain and dawn will show me the way.