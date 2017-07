Yvonne Přenosilová is a singer and radio personality whose successful music career was cut off by the 1968 Russian-led invasion of Czechoslovakia, but who remains a well-known name on the Czech music scene to this day.

Whenever she appears on stage the public demands its favourite hits – Ron slzy – Shed tears and Boty proti lásce – Shoes against love.

Přenosilová herself says her own favourite is Noční modlitba – Night Prayer.