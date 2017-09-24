Robert Křesťan and Druhá Tráva – One of the best bluegrass bands to come out of the Czech Republic

Jan Velinger
24-09-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech bluegrass has a tradition dating all the way back to the 1960s. But it took several decades before it was acknowledged in the land of its origin, the United States.

Photo: EMIPhoto: EMI In this edition of Sunday Music, we’ll be playing one of the Czech Republic’s best-known bluegrass bands, one that has toured the US, headed by the great vocalist and banjo player Robert Křesťan.

The name of his legendary band is Druhá Tráva.

The album we’ll be hearing tracks off of is Pojd’me se napít (also the name of the title track and one of his most recognizable and best-known older tunes). In English, it means “Let’s go have a drink”.

Related articles
Photo: Official website of Druhá Tráva

Czech bluegrass band Druhá Tráva live at Telč summer festival

The Czech bluegrass band Druhá tráva has just released a new album Telč. One part of the album captures the band’s concert at a summer…

Musician Robert Křesťan on bluegrass, Bob Dylan, and playing before Barack Obama

Czech bluegrass has a long tradition going back to the 1960s but it took several more decades before it was acknowledged in the land…
A plaque to the memory of Bernard Bolzano in Prague

Mailbox

In this week’s Mailbox: the house where Bernard Bolzano lived in Prague, response to Radio Prague articles, DRM reception, the Schengen…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards