Pop rock by Mandrage

Jan Velinger
31-12-2017
In this Sunday Music we feature music by the Mandrage, a Plzeň-based band whose music ranges from soft and pop-rock to pop-punk.

Mandrage, photo: Lukáš MilotaMandrage, photo: Lukáš Milota In 2011, the band won band of the year at the annual Anděl Awards and since their formation in the early Noughties, have put out six studio albums.

We will be hearing a number of songs off of a number of them, including 2013’s Siluety, which gained very positive reviews and was described as the new face of the band at the time and - at that date - the band’s most complete or fully realised release. We’ll also be hearing some other stuff off of other albums as well.

