Pacino: Silesians bring the noise on debut

Ian Willoughby
12-11-2017
Three-piece Pacino combine indie rock, post rock and punk vocals on Půl litru země, dubbed one of the most distinctive Czech releases of the year.

Pacino, photo: Wojciech AugustyniakPacino, photo: Wojciech Augustyniak Pacino are a three-piece guitar band from Orlová in Silesia who on Půl litru země produce a compelling mix of driving 1990s-style indie and post-rock, all topped off with punky vocals. Alternative station Radio Wave have described the debut LP from the group – comprising regional scene veterans Radomír Szajter, Jakub Lasota and Tomáš Veliký – as one of the most distinctive domestic releases of 2017.

