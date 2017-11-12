Pacino: Silesians bring the noise on debut

Pacino are a three-piece guitar band from Orlová in Silesia who on Půl litru země produce a compelling mix of driving 1990s-style indie and post-rock, all topped off with punky vocals. Alternative station Radio Wave have described the debut LP from the group – comprising regional scene veterans Radomír Szajter, Jakub Lasota and Tomáš Veliký – as one of the most distinctive domestic releases of 2017.