Sunday Music Show Lenny – One of the best new rock/pop talents

29-01-2017 02:01 | Jan Velinger

Young Czech singer Lenny is a singer/songwriter as well as pianist with a unique voice, who has been described as one of the most promising new talents from the Czech Republic. The daughter of well-known performer Lenka Filipová, Lenny etched out her own place on the music scene with a rock/pop sound and a beautiful husky voice that is reminiscent of Janis Joplin or Bonnie Tyler.

Lenny, photo: Matúš TóthLenny, photo: Matúš Tóth Lenny sings in English, her debut album is called Hearts and her debut hit in 2016 was My Love. The song Hell.o, also from the album is apparently a smash hit in Italy; on youtube it has almost two million views. Clearly, Lenny is a talent to watch.

