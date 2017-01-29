Sunday Music Show Lenny – One of the best new rock/pop talents
Young Czech singer Lenny is a singer/songwriter as well as pianist with a unique voice, who has been described as one of the most promising new talents from the Czech Republic. The daughter of well-known performer Lenka Filipová, Lenny etched out her own place on the music scene with a rock/pop sound and a beautiful husky voice that is reminiscent of Janis Joplin or Bonnie Tyler.
Lenny sings in English, her debut album is called Hearts and her debut hit in 2016 was My Love. The song Hell.o, also from the album is apparently a smash hit in Italy; on youtube it has almost two million views. Clearly, Lenny is a talent to watch.