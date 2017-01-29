Sunday Music Show Lenny – One of the best new rock/pop talents

Jan Velinger

Young Czech singer Lenny is a singer/songwriter as well as pianist with a unique voice, who has been described as one of the most promising new talents from the Czech Republic. The daughter of well-known performer Lenka Filipová, Lenny etched out her own place on the music scene with a rock/pop sound and a beautiful husky voice that is reminiscent of Janis Joplin or Bonnie Tyler.