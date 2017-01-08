Sunday Music Show Later Abraxas – More New Wave pop and New Romanticism than rock

08-01-2017 | Jan Velinger

In an earlier edition of Sunday Music, we focussed on early recordings by the Czech rock group Abraxas, founded in 1976. Last year the band celebrated 40 years of its existence with the release of a new Best of called Nekonečný Boogie, covering a total of nine albums.