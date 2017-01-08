Sunday Music Show Later Abraxas – More New Wave pop and New Romanticism than rock
In an earlier edition of Sunday Music, we focussed on early recordings by the Czech rock group Abraxas, founded in 1976. Last year the band celebrated 40 years of its existence with the release of a new Best of called Nekonečný Boogie, covering a total of nine albums.
Early Abraxas had some instrumental material, at times bringing to mind groups such as Pink Floyd. But in just a few years the band reinvented itself and was influenced by, for example, New Wave of the early 80s. Later, the group also incorporated funky style, acoustic material, a punkish attitude in some songs and hard rock solos made a return in others. A bit of all are featured in this segment.