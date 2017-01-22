22-01-2017 02:01 | Ruth Fraňková

In today’s edition of Sunday Music Show we will be playing a new album by David Dorůžka, one of the country’s most distinguished jazz musicians and an exceptionally talented guitarist. The album, called Autumn Leaves, was released in December after a pause of eight years. Recorded in a trio with bassists Jiří Slavík and drummer Martin Novák, it features five new pieces by Dorůžka along with melodies from Jewish music, a song written by classical composer Bohuslav Martinů and an old jazz tune from the 1930s and two pieces by Jiří Slavík.