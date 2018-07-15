Hrady CZ – live music in historical setting

Unique atmosphere and historical locations is something that sets the festival Hrady CZ apart from countless music events taking place in the Czech Republic over the summer.

Czech and Slovak music stars perform in beautiful locations set against the backdrop of Czech and Moravian castles and chateaux.

Along with a ticket to the festival, visitors get free admission to the historical sights. And thanks to the festival’s cooperation with the National Heritage Institute, they can also discover other interesting sights in the area.

Following the event in Točník, singers and bands will appear every Friday and Saturday at beautiful locations in Kunětická hora, Švihov, Rožmberk nad Vltavou, Bezděz, Veveří, Hradec nad Moravicí and Bouzov.

In this edition of Sunday Music Show, you can get acquainted with some of the stars of this year’s Hrady CZ festival. Among them is Tomáš Klus, a talented singer-songwriter who attracts fans with his intelligent lyrics. Here is one of his songs called “Nina”.

