Hit of the Century music poll enters final stage

Daniela Lazarová
10-06-2018
From January till May Radio Prague listeners had the opportunity to hear 100 songs which have gone down in the history of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. And listeners from all over the world helped us to select the best songs every week.

Some of the singers and hits gained international recognition, others are unknown to audiences abroad. As one listener from Germany, student Achim Kissel, wrote to us, thanks to our music poll he was able to hear not only Karel Gott, who is well-known in neighbouring Germany, but to gain some insight into Czech pop music trends through the years.

Pop music faithfully reflects the history of a country, and, as you may have noticed, our hits from the 1930s, 50s and 60s have nothing in common at all. Now, thanks to your vote, we will know which period was really the „Golden Era" of Czech pop music.

At this stage twelve songs that have received the most votes from you will advance to the semi-finals. On June 3 we started voting on the best songs of the 1918-67 period, a week later we will choose the hits from the years 1968-2017. Voting in the final will start on June 24th on radio.cz.

Ten participants in the voting, drawn in a lottery, will receive a CD with recordings of the best hits in a new arrangement. The release of the CD is planned for October of this year.

The following songs made the second semi-final:

Modlitba pro Martu - A prayer for Martha

Holky z naší školky - The girls from our kindergarten

Černí Andělé - Black angels

Miss Moscow

Voda živá - Living Water

Cudzinka v tvojej zemi -A stranger in your country

 

Vote for the Hit of the Century!

Mirai, photo: František Tichý / Czech Radio

