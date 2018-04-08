In this week’s Sunday Music we feature a round-up of five hit songs this week in our ongoing series Hit of the Century, looking back on 100 years of popular music in the former Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic.
Don’t forget to vote for your favourite song. This week’s round-up features the following hits!
1978-61th Segment: “Motorest”
1979 – 62nd Segment: “Until…”
1980 – 63rd Segment: “Eighth Day”
1981 - 64th Segment: “In the Shadow of the Fern”
1982 – 65th Segment: “The Girls from Our Kindergarten”
The Czech Easter tradition of whipping girls
US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s visit to Prague seen as impulse for Czech-American relations
Czech president at centre of fresh controversy over nerve agent row with Russia
Paul Ryan to Czech lawmakers: “Russia does not share our interests or our values”
Metallica surprise Czech fans with cult song Jožin z bažin