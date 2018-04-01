In this week’s Sunday Music we feature a round-up of five hit songs this week in our ongoing series Hit of the Century, looking back on 100 years of popular music in the former Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic.
Don’t forget to vote for your favourite song. This week’s round-up features the following hits!
1973 – 56th segment: “I’ll Sweeten My Coffee”
1974 – 57th segment: “The Pigeon House”
1975 – 58th segment: “My Love”
1976 – 59th segment: “I’m Going to Play to You”
Prague transit stops start of massive project for US student
“Permanent traveller” Koudelka returns to Prague with major exhibition
US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s visit to Prague seen as impulse for Czech-American relations
Political scientist: Prague has become a hub for Russian operations in broader Central Europe
Czech president at centre of fresh controversy over nerve agent row with Russia