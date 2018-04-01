Hit of the Century

Martin Hrdinka
01-04-2018
In this week’s Sunday Music we feature a round-up of five hit songs this week in our ongoing series Hit of the Century, looking back on 100 years of popular music in the former Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic.

Don’t forget to vote for your favourite song. This week’s round-up features the following hits!

1973 – 56th segment: “I’ll Sweeten My Coffee”

1974 – 57th segment: “The Pigeon House”

1975 – 58th segment: “My Love”

1976 – 59th segment: “I’m Going to Play to You”

1977 – 60th segment: “Rainbow Fairy”

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
