Groovy organ, fuzz guitar, cool horns and a belting voice – Marta Kubišová in the 1960s

Václav Neckář, Marta Kubišová, photo: Joost Evers / Anefo, Nationaal Archief, CC BY-SA 3.0Václav Neckář, Marta Kubišová, photo: Joost Evers / Anefo, Nationaal Archief, CC BY-SA 3.0 Marta Kubišová is most famous for the heartrending Modlitba pro Martu (A Prayer for Marta), which became a symbol of opposition to the Soviet occupation of Czechoslovakia that began in 1968. But there is far more to her oeuvre. Prior to being banned for two decades, Kubišová – one of country’s top pop stars – recorded a great deal of music that reflected the spirit of the age, featuring groovy organ, fuzz guitar, cool brass, even sitar, all topped off with her belting soul voice. This programme draws on some of the best of that output, as gathered on the compilation Ne! The Soul of Marta Kubišová: 1966–1970 with the Golden Kids, Mefisto and other fine Czech orchestras.

