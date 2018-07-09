Sports News

Plíšková exits Wimbledon in fourth round

The Czech women’s tennis number one, Karolína Plíšková, was knocked out in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon. It was the first time Plíšková had made it into week two at the Grand Slam tournament but in the end the 26-year-old was unable to get past Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who won 6-3 7-6.

Veselý faces Nadal for shot at glory

Czech Jiří Veselý made it into the fourth round at the All England Club after beating Italy’s Fabio Fognini in four sets on Saturday. That result set Veselý up for a clash with world number one Rafael Nadal, which takes place on centre court on Monday evening, after the recording of our programme.

Kvitová player of month for June

Petra Kvitová has been named women’s player of the month for June after successfully defending her title in Birmingham. The 28-year-old also achieved that accolade in February. However July didn’t start well for Kvitová: the two-time Wimbledon winner exited in the first round this time out.

Vaclík joins Sevilla on three-year deal

Football goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík has fulfilled his dream of joining an elite European club after signing with Sevilla on a three-year contract. The 29-year-old had spent four years at the Swiss side Basle and becomes only the 10th Czech to play in Spain’s La Liga. Vaclík previously played for Sparta Prague and has 20 international caps.

Jankto leaves Udinese for Sampdoria

Another noteworthy recent transfer is Jakub Jankto’s move from Undinese to Sampdoria. The midfielder, who is 22, has joined Sampdoria on an initial loan deal that will later become a permanent move. Media speculation suggests the fee for the one-time Slavia Prague player stands at EUR 15 million, which would make him the sixth most expensive Czech player ever.