Sports News

11-06-2018
Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková win women’s doubles at French Open for first major senior success; stars of past and present turn out in force for Tomáš Rosický’s testimonial; and two Czech golds at Canoe Sprint European Championships.

Siniaková and Krejčíková lift women’s doubles title in Paris

Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková, photo: ČTK/AP/Alessandra TarantinoKateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková, photo: ČTK/AP/Alessandra Tarantino The Czech pair Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková scored a huge success on Sunday when they lifted the women’s doubles title at the French Open in Paris.

The 22-year-olds overcame the Japanese duo of Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiy 6-3 6-3 in one hour and five minutes.

They are only the third ever Czech female doubles pairing to take a trophy at Roland Garros, following Jana Novotná and Helena Suková and Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková and Lucie Hradecká.

Siniaková and Krejčíková had won three Grand Slams together as juniors but this was their first major achievement as full professionals. Barbora Krejčíková:

“We’ve achieved something here that many girls only dream of. Perhaps they will never achieve it. And at the age of 22 we have won a Grand Slam. It’s an incredible feeling. Maybe I’m actually dreaming! Our names will go on the trophy and they’ll be there for 50 years. It’s just super.”

Stars out in force for Rosický’s testimonial

Tomáš Rosický, photo: ČTK/Deml OndřejTomáš Rosický, photo: ČTK/Deml Ondřej Czech football fans enjoyed a real treat on Saturday when a slew of stars of the world game came to Prague to take part in Tomáš Rosický’s testimonial at Sparta’s Letná stadium. Around 18,000 fans turned out despite torrential rain to cheer on the likes of Jens Lehmann, Cesc Fábregas, Mathieu Flamini, Robin van Persie and other former Arsenal stars.

Meanwhile the opposition Czech 11 featured names that left many supporters pining for the glory days of the past, including Karel Poborský, Jan Koller and Marek Jankulovski.

The Little Mozart, who is now 37, had this to say after his final game.

“I enjoyed it a lot. It was a really nice experience. Naturally it was spoiled a little by the beginning when we had to wait an hour because of the rain. I’d really like to thank the supporters because staying out in that downpour wasn’t easy... It was a beautiful experience for me and also, I think, for all the other guys, who I’ve spoken to in both changing rooms.”

Success for Czechs at Canoe Sprint European Championships

Martin Fuksa, photo: ČTK/PR/Český svaz kanoistůMartin Fuksa, photo: ČTK/PR/Český svaz kanoistů Canoeist Martin Fuksa and kayaker Josef Dostál both took gold medals in their respective 500 metres categories at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Belgrade at the weekend. The pair thus built on their wins at the World Championships last year.

11-06-2018
